Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 555

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 525 ($6.37) to GBX 555 ($6.74) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCBFF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

