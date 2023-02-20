Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

