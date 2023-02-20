SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,293 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,099 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $58.59. 87,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,682. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.