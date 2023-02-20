S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) CEO Sells $2,703,900.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $360.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

