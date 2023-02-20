Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Southern also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of SO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

