South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOUHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.22) to GBX 240 ($2.91) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

South32 Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of South32 stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

