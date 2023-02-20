Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. trimmed its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the period. Sonic Automotive makes up approximately 5.3% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. owned 1.37% of Sonic Automotive worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 117.4% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 112,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 122.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

SAH stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.