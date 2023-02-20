Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,737,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,010,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,101,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock worth $11,794,997. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

