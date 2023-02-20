SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU) is Difesa Capital Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Difesa Capital Management LP cut its stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. SK Growth Opportunities comprises about 1.5% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $11,352,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $10,028,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $9,980,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $9,976,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $4,152,000.

Get SK Growth Opportunities alerts:

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

SK Growth Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,233. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.