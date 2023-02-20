SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 515,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

