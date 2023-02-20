SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.70.

NYSE:SITE traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 515,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.80. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

