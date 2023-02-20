SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.70.

SITE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 515,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,527. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $184.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

