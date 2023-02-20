SingularityNET (AGIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $89.39 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $458.70 million and approximately $89.39 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00045396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028972 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00215983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,793.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002586 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,061.7363875 with 1,204,120,257.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40403417 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $83,776,032.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

