Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Similarweb Stock Performance
Shares of SMWB stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 190,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $14.83.
Institutional Trading of Similarweb
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
