Sidoti Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 33.0 %

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

