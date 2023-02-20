Sidoti Lowers Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Stock Down 33.0 %
NASDAQ UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
