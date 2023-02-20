Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.74 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $254.22 million and approximately $70.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,726.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00385728 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00093148 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013481 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.86 or 0.00654650 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00580545 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004042 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00176634 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,347,042,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
