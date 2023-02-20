Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Shopify by 950.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

