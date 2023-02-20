Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.