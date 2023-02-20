Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.73.

SHOP traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. Shopify has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after buying an additional 2,222,488 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

