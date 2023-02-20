Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 26,415,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Shopify by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

