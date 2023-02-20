Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,058. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.