Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

SQNS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

