Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Sequans Communications Trading Down 1.8 %
SQNS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,488. The firm has a market cap of $130.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
