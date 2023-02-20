Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.06.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.