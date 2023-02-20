Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Seagen by 2,782.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

