SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 79,120 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 67,008 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $12,426,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 684.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 307,767 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,317,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

