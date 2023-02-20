SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

LNC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.