SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

