SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,646. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

