SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.76. 1,369,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,715. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.