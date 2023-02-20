SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

