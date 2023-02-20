Scotiabank Raises iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$104.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

iA Financial Stock Up 8.9 %

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $66.76 on Thursday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

