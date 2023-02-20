Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$138.40 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$145.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$191.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

