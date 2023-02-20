Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($160.22) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($137.63) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SU stock opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €142.81 and its 200-day moving average is €133.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($82.09).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.