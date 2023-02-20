Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.29 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $22,023.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.64 or 0.06858435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00084241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00058118 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

