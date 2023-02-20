Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Takes $81.42 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,555,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,416,000. First Horizon accounts for 7.8% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned about 0.66% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.