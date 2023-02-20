Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Invests $9.28 Million in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Cowen makes up 0.9% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth $866,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.
Cowen Price Performance
Cowen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 21.92%.
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
See Also
