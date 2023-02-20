Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $21.87 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. 478,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

