Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $45.52. 478,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.