Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $45.52. 478,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.