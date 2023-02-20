Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) & National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Financial Comparison

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safestore and National Health Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Health Investors 0 3 1 0 2.25

National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Safestore.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Safestore has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safestore and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $298.71 million 8.50 $111.80 million $1.57 37.27

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 25.62% 4.96% 2.65%

Summary

National Health Investors beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise. It operates based on geographical areas namely the United Kingdom, France, and Spain. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc. engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

