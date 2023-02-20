Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 10,994,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75. Sabre has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

