Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.
Sabre Price Performance
Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 10,994,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75. Sabre has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
