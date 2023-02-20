Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 2,893,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,882. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,795,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $336,357,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,302 shares of company stock valued at $13,434,730. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

