Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Lowered to $48.00 at UBS Group

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 2,893,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,882. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares in the company, valued at $336,357,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 84,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $3,637,631.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,795,072 shares in the company, valued at $336,357,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $840,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,894.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,302 shares of company stock worth $13,434,730 over the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

