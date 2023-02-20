Royal Bank of Canada Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $134.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

RSG traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,658. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,958,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

