Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $579.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $571.00 to $579.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 6.0 %

BIO stock traded up $27.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.23. 380,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,085. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $651.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,547,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,443,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 757.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

