Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $120.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.69. 1,473,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

