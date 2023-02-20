Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Purchases Shares of 15,962 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $56.50 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83.

