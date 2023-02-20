Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Purchases 7,080 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 341,200 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,059,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 985,699 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

