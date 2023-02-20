Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 488,527 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.