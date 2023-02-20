Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $112.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

