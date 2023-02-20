Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 0.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.26 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average is $225.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

