Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.43 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

